Victoria A. Cebula
1935 - 2020
Victoria A. Cebula, age 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Vickie was born in Basin, WV, on December 9, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Chess R. Sr. and Allie Blankenship Shrewsbury. Vickie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was retired from Cecil County Public Schools, a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, and the Cecil County Retired School Personnel Association. Vickie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, cruising, camping in Chestertown and winters in Florida.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Stanley L. Sr., Elkton; son Stanley L. Jr. (Rebecca); grandson Lee (Susana), Lizzie and Ethan, granddaughter Brooke (Eric), Bennett and Kennedy; granddaughter Madison; son Randall L. (Carla), grandsons Corey and Tanner; son Roger (Kiki Hargrove), grandsons Connor and Carson; and daughter Vicki L. Collins (Steve); siblings Chess R. Shrewsbury (Darlene), Rachel Chester (Ray) and sister in law Shirley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Lacy (Gloria), John (Bonnie), William (Sue), and Richard; and sister Glennis.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Elkton Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome; however, if desired, contributions may be made to the Elkton United Methodist Church, in care of the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 8, 2020.
