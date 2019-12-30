|
|
Victoria Carol "Vicki" Langhorne, 61, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Elkton on September 11, 1958, she was the daughter of Elsie Griffith Langhorne, Elkton, and the late Thomas C. Langhorne.
Ms. Langhorne had worked at Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, and loved going to the beach.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her brother, Thomas C. Langhorne, Jr.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 1, 2020