Victoria Lynn Burlin, 45 of Perryville, MD, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD.

She was born in Elkton, MD, on March 5, 1974.

Victoria worked as a medical assistant at Day Spring Pediatrics, Rising Sun, MD.

She was an advocate for organ donation, doing many fundraisers to benefit her cause. Her Facebook page, A Journey of Two Kidneys, had over 1,000 followers. With her keen sense of humor, she was fun to be around and loved teasing her mother. Family was huge to her and greatly enjoyed the meals they all shared together. Her happy place was the beach, especially Saint Augustine, FL and Chincoteague Island, VA.

Victoria is lovingly survived by her husband, enjoying 31 years together, 22 of which they were married: Thomas Burlin; her children: Kensy Bonilla of Perryville, MD, Alexis Burlin of Elkton, MD, Caitlynn, Chelsea, Jesse, Logan, Kevin and Kameron Burlin all of Perryville, MD; her mother: Audrey (Rea) Siple also of Perryville; sisters: Cathy Burrows (Steve) of Elkton, MD; and Cynthia Broth of Clinton, IL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father: Virgil Boyce; her stepfather: William Siple; grandmother: Zora Rea; and her sister: Lori Cleveland.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests in Victoria's memory, you "Pay It Forward" in the way you feel appropriate.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com