Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Douglas


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Douglas Obituary
Vincent Douglas, 57 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.

He was born in Baltimore City, MD on September 25, 1962.

Vincent was a manager for Greenline Lawn & Landscape, New Castle, DE. He enjoyed watching sports especially the Ravens and Orioles. He loved the outdoors, going to Cape May, NJ, coaching sports but most of he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife: Kimberly Douglas; two daughters: Kathleen and Courtney Douglas; two sons: Vince and Reno Douglas; grandsons: Adam and Crewe; mother: Thelma Louise Douglas; and his siblings: Perry Douglas and Susan Sammons.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Please keep in mind we will be following the guidelines of no more than 10 people at a time during the visitation.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -