Vincent Douglas, 57 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.
He was born in Baltimore City, MD on September 25, 1962.
Vincent was a manager for Greenline Lawn & Landscape, New Castle, DE. He enjoyed watching sports especially the Ravens and Orioles. He loved the outdoors, going to Cape May, NJ, coaching sports but most of he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife: Kimberly Douglas; two daughters: Kathleen and Courtney Douglas; two sons: Vince and Reno Douglas; grandsons: Adam and Crewe; mother: Thelma Louise Douglas; and his siblings: Perry Douglas and Susan Sammons.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Please keep in mind we will be following the guidelines of no more than 10 people at a time during the visitation.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 8, 2020