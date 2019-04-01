Resources More Obituaries for Vincent Rucinski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vincent J. "Vinny" Rucinski Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Our friend and father, Vincent J. Rucinski Jr., 74, passed away March 19, 2019 after a seven year battle with prostate cancer.

Born Oct. 1, 1944 to Vincent J. Rucinski and Catherine V. (nee Hussey) Rucinski in Wilmington, DE, he was the youngest of three children. His eldest sister, Eileen Elliot (Jack Elliott), of DE, preceded him in death; and his middle sister, Mary Ann Llorca (Tony Llorca), resides in GA.

Vinny grew up in Wilmington, graduating from Salesianum in 1962. He met his first wife, Kathleen A. Cummings at a YWCA dance, where she was impressed not only by Vinny but his candy apple red convertible (family joke). They married in 1967 and Jennifer F. Rucinski (Ande Banks) was born in 1968. Next a son, Vincent J. Rucinski III (Saiko Imai) in 1971.

Vinny graduated with honors from the Electronics Training School in Pennsauken, NJ in 1968, also training in the U.S. National Guard, continuing as a weekend warrior for many years. Working for E.I. DuPont, Vinny designed their video studio and created safety films until his retirement in 1988. Working at W.L. Gore and Assoc. Inc., he met so many wonderful people, a dear friend Kenny Raughley becoming a beloved member of the family.

In 2000, Vinny began volunteering at the Philadelphia Folk Festival. Music became an enduring past-time for him, opening up new friendships and experiences. An avid woodworker, he built beautiful pieces of furniture that will be treasured for family generations to come. His love of gardening and mushroom soil are also the stuff of legend.

In 2010, Vinny met Nancy Covington, the love of his life. They enjoyed nine wonderful years together, with Queenie, Nancy's golden retriever, gardening, canning (way too much food!) porch sitting, crabbing, fishing, and just generally making the most out of each day. Together they truly embodied what it meant to live life to the fullest.

Two grandchildren, Brigid Fey Banks and Big Al Banks will miss their Pop Pop dearly. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who remember him fondly.

In lieu of flowers or any other type of remembrance, please consider a contribution to the Fair Hill Colonial Highland Gathering, P.O. Box 7018, Newark, DE 19714, a family tradition for 50 years. Vinny was honored to receive his 50th year service pin and treasured it immensely. This years gathering will be bittersweet but we will continue on in his honor as 2019 Chieftain of the Games. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In love and light, Jenni, Vincent, Nancy, Queenie, Ande, Saiko. Brigid and Al.

