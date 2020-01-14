|
Virgie "Mee-Maw" Ferguson, formerly of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on January 12, 2020. She was 89.
Mrs. Ferguson was born in Marion, Virginia, the daughter of General Lee Creasy and Blanche Thomas Creasy. She was the devoted wife of the late Elmer Harry "Pop" Ferguson, Jr., loving mother of Mary Pelowski and her husband Michael, of Roseau, MN, Shirley Marsh and her husband Norman, and the late Charles "Bucky" Brooks, Debra Workman and Cathy Fleenor, grandmother of Dennis Workman, Maria Keen, James Keen, Pam Brooks, Sandra Hartman, Michael Olson, Jr., and Samuel Pelowski. Mrs. Ferguson was the great-grandmother of Jaidyn Stocks, Keira Workman, Faithlynn Keen, Kaylee Keen, and several other great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and sister of Mary Louise McCracken, Evelyn Shatley, Claire Hensley, Eva Doss, Thelma Billings, and the late Paul, Leonard, George and Elmer Creasy, Irene Worley, and Betty Mountain.
Mrs. Ferguson loved canning, cleaning, sewing and quilting. She never lost her country roots and often talked about her farming life. She was "Mee-Maw" to everyone.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10 AM, at Antioch Baptist Church, 209 North Earlton Road, Havre de Grace, MD. Interment will be held at Deer Creek Harmony Presbyterian Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dennis Workman, Norman Marsh, James Keen, Christian Baldwin, Jaidyn Stocks, and Marcus Stocks.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 15, 2020