Mrs. G. Burton Powell, "The Tea Lady", was born on July 11, 1921 at home in Elkton, MD to Virginia P. Brown. On June 15, 1938 Mrs. Powell graduated from Elkton High School and in Jan. 1940 from Goldey Business College in Wilmington, DE. She was employed at Edge Moor Iron Works, DE and later at Elk Paper Manufacturing Co. in Childs, MD. In 1983 Mrs. Powell retired after 21 1/2 years with the Cecil County Health Department. She also was a bookkeeper for her husband's electrical contracting business for 40 years.
On October 5, 1941 she and G. Burton Powell were married in the Elkton Presbyterian Church. They had two children, Robert Donnell Powell and Virginia Christine Powell, 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Powell were married 64 marvelous years.
Mrs. Powell was a life member of the Elkton Presbyterian Church, holding many offices over the years, the highest as an elder active member of Circle III and Prime Timers of the church. She attended North East Senior Center for many years. Mrs. Powell was a proud founding member of Harbor of Grace Chapter of Daughter of the American Revolution, Cecil County Historical Society, Cecil County Library, Elk Landing Foundation and one of the Red Hats groups of Cecil County.
On Friday, October 23, 2020, Mrs. Powell passed peacefully. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 AM. Burial will follow at North East Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made payable to "Elkton Presbyterian Church" or the "Cecil County Library" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
