Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Argo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Argo

Send Flowers
Virginia Argo Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Argo (Taylor) of Bear, DE, age 92, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1926 in Galena, MD to the late Harry S. Taylor and Dorothy S. Taylor (Haley).

Virginia spent her life taking care of house and home as a homemaker, she especially dedicated her life and love to her husband and children. They spent family trips in the summer going camping to the trailer, fishing and crabbing. Virginia loved sewing, had a green thumb and enjoyed planting flowers in the garden.

Virginia is survived by her son, Cortlen Argo (Pam) of Bear, DE; daughter, Joan Blankenship (Ray) of Elkton, MD; 12 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Cortlen Argo; daughter, Joyce Lloyd; grandson, Gregory Langshaw; sister, Betty Wooleyhan and brother, Jimmy Taylor.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made online at www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -