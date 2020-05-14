Virginia B. Saxon
1931 - 2020
Virginia Blangger Saxon, age 89, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Donora, PA, on April 25, 1931, she was the youngest daughter of the late Edward George Blangger and Susan nee Grazzini Blangger.

A homemaker, Mrs. Saxon had worked in the school office at Saint Michael's School, as well as assisted her loving husband in several business ventures.

Survivors include her high school sweetheart and husband of 67 years, Thomas A. Saxon; loving mother of Timothy Saxon (Donna), Thomas Saxon, Mary Anne Hallenbeck (Tom), David Saxon (Susan) and Anthony Saxon (Valerie); and daughter-in-law, Coleen Saxon. Mrs. Saxon was the loving grandmother of Timothy (fiancee, Sandy), Kelly (Chad), Adam (fiancee, Hiliary), Shawn (fiancee, Samantha), Bridget (Zack), Sarah (Michael), Patrick, Eddie, Rachel, Hannah and Isabelle; and 9 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Saxon was preceded in death by her son, Edward Saxon; and sisters, Genevieve Zuccarini and Florence Rolniak.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

Published in Cecil Whig on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
