|
|
|
Virginia Carol Dennis, 78, passed away on Nov 16, 2019. Carol, as she was known, was a longtime resident of Elkton, MD before retiring in 2008 and moving to Harrington, DE. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sally Orr, her father, Dewey Key, step-father Earl Orr, husband, Donald Lee Dennis, Sr, her son, Donald Lee Dennis, Jr. and brother James Harold Way Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Altenbrand of Fleming Island FL, 2 sisters, Vickie Orr of Viola DE and Patricia Taylor of Townsend, DE and a brother, Donald Way Jr. of Camden-Wyoming, DE. She was blessed with 5 granddaughters, Angel Harrington of Harrington, DE, Sheena Eastridge(Scott Gregoire) of Viola, DE, Tamara Messer of Athens, TN, Mysteria Eastridge of Magnolia, DE, and Brittany Dennis of Taylorsville, NC and 13 great grandchildren, 5 nephews, and 4 nieces.
In lieu of a service, A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family on Saturday, Nov 23, 2019 at the American Legion, Post 7, 17448 South DuPont Highway, Harrington, DE, 2-5p
Internment will be private at a later date.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 22, 2019