Virginia Gilbert Floyd, 81 of Thomasville, NC formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at home.
Born in Greenbrier, WV, on January 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John Clarrington and Mable Marie (Moats) Gilbert.
Before her retirement she worked in the textile industry. She enjoyed playing Bingo and in her earlier years played in a women's softball league.
She is survived her son: Johnnie Goggins of Thomasville, NC; brothers: David Gilbert of Rising Sun, MD, Dennis Gilbert, Sr. of Port Deposit, MD and Dallas Gilbert of Lakeland, FL; and two grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings: John Samuel Gilbert, Betty Johnson and Ruby Rycroft.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park where her brother Rev. Dennis Gilbert will be officiating.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 16, 2019