Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lee Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Lee Bailey Obituary
Virginia "Ginnie" Lee Bailey died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her home in Aberdeen, MD, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 76.
Born in Aberdeen, MD, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Virginia (Singleton) Guiser.
A homemaker and greeter at Walmart, Mrs. Bailey was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 5337 in Abingdon and an animal lover.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin G. Bailey; twin sons: Keith Tollenger, of Rising Sun; Kevin Tollenger and his wife Darlene, of Port Deposit; brother, William Guiser, of Colora; and several grand, great grand and great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Harold Tollenger.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service conducted by Rev. Dr. George Toole will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Baker Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now