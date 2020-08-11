Virginia "Gynne" Lee Banks (nee Davis), of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was 80.
Mrs. Banks was born in Alfred, Maine, to Kenneth Lee Davis and Myrtle Klein Davis. She was the devoted wife of 61 years to Oliver "Bobby" Banks, loving mother of Della Scott (Gary) of Newark, DE, and Keith Banks (Andrea Foster), Crofton, MD, grandmother of Rhiannon Scott Barlow (Stephen), Addison Scott (Megan), Ashley Banks Boswell (Jordan), Caroline Foster, Katelyn Foster and Campbell Banks, and great-grandmother of Max, Lincoln, and Harrison Barlow. She was the sister of Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Rion of Clearbrook, VA.
Services will be private.
