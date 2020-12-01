1/1
Virginia M. Reed
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Mae Reed, age 94, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Sugar Grove, VA, on October 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Bessie Parks Anderson.

Mrs. Reed was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and traveling.

Survivors include her daughters, Elsie Hanna (William), Arlene Kisner, both of Elkton, MD, Betty Gorman (George), Townsend, DE, Dora Reed, Newark, DE, and Mary Knarr, North East, MD; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William A. Reed; granddaughter, Janie Wallace; sister, Esther Harrison; and son-in-law, David Kisner.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hicks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hicks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved