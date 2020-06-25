Virginia Mary "Ginger" (Kearney) Pici
1940 - 2020
Ginger was born in Newark, NJ to Harry and Alice Kearney. She was the youngest of 6 children. She attended Newark Public schools and did clerical work for 30 years. She is survived by her loving husband Marco Pici, Daughter Regina Hall, and son in law Brian Hall. Ginger was step mother to Marca Devincenzo, Patricia Pici, and Christopher Bodor.

Ginger was a loving grandmother to Tristan Hall, Dominick and Gianna Devincenzo, as well as Jennifer Aughe and Alex Bodor. She was loved and will be missed by all that were lucky enough to have known her.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 25, 2020.
