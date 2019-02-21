Resources More Obituaries for W. Nelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pastor W. Grant Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers William Grant Nelson, known as Grant, passed away peacefully at his home in Elkton, MD, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in his 85th year.

Born in the mountains of Creston, NC, he was very proud to be from what he termed "God's Country." He graduated from Elkton High School in 1953, Tennessee Temple University in 1959, and earned a PhD from Louisiana Baptist University. Pastor Nelson enjoyed spending time and having meals with his family. He loved his grandchildren greatly, and enjoyed trips with them to Lancaster, PA, North Carolina, and one special trip to Alaska.

Pastor Nelson was the founder and pastor of Glasgow Baptist Church for 46 years, where he served until his passing. He was an evangelist, singer, church planter, and pastor who widely traveled during his service to the Lord. He had many adventures in his early days as an evangelist. Some highlights of his travels were touring the Holy Land in Israel and Alaska. He also greatly enjoyed traveling to preach and teach in the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the Virgin Islands, Ukraine, and Saint Petersburg, Russia. His greatest passion was preaching prophecy from the Bible and sharing the Gospel of Christ to all who would listen. Pastor Nelson had a tremendous heart for people and for winning souls to the Lord. He loved the Lord with all of his heart and lived to serve Him. He studied the Scriptures daily, even up until the night before his death. His life touched thousands and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra L. Nelson; son, William Nelson, Jr. and wife, Susan; daughter, Wanda Owens and husband, Will; and sister, Jane Brockell and husband, Vernon. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, William Nelson, III, Steven Nelson and wife, Katlyn, Matthew Nelson, Jennifer Greenwood and husband, Jake, Emily Jones and husband, Lucas, and Will Owens and wife, Jen. He had a growing number of great-grandchildren, Peggy, Emma, Steven, Matthew, Preston, Grant, Daniel, Ophelia, Isabella, Lexi, and Dylan, whom he greatly loved and earnestly prayed for their salvation.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; one sister; and his daughter-in-law.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Glasgow Baptist Church, 3021 Old County Road, Newark, DE 19702, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Glasgow Baptist Church, in care of the above address.

1 Thessalonians 4: 16-18, For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air; and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.

Romans 10:13 "For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved." To God be the glory!

