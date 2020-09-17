1/1
W. Marvin Guinn Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W. Marvin Guinn, Jr., age 71, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Elisibeton, TN, on December 19, 1948, he was the son of the late Wilburn M. and Lurley Hicks Guinn.

Mr. Guinn was a retired carpenter. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed antique and classic cars.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Regina S. Guinn; son, Donald R. Guinn, Elkton, MD; grandson, Adam M. Guinn; and siblings, Arley Hodge and Kate Grindstaff.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Guinn was preceded in death by his daughter, Gail D. Guinn; and sister, Melvina Hill.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane, Port Deposit, MD 21904.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hicks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hicks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved