W. Marvin Guinn, Jr., age 71, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Elisibeton, TN, on December 19, 1948, he was the son of the late Wilburn M. and Lurley Hicks Guinn.Mr. Guinn was a retired carpenter. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed antique and classic cars.Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Regina S. Guinn; son, Donald R. Guinn, Elkton, MD; grandson, Adam M. Guinn; and siblings, Arley Hodge and Kate Grindstaff.In addition to his parents, Mr. Guinn was preceded in death by his daughter, Gail D. Guinn; and sister, Melvina Hill.Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane, Port Deposit, MD 21904.