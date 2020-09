Wadie T. Crain, III, age 52, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born in Elkton, MD on June 16, 1968 to Lucy Mae (Butler) Dean and the late Wadie T. Crain, Jr.



Wadie was a very artistic man, who enjoyed drawing and doing art with charcoal and pencils.



Wadie is survived by his daughter, Destiney Chakhmoune (Noureddine); son, Wadie T. Crain, IV; grandchild, Aasiyah Chakhmoune; mother, Lucy Dean and husband Charles; four siblings, Taka Crain and his wife, Tonya, Florence Crain, Crystal Ross and her husband, Jason, and Lucinda Criswell. In addition to his father, Wadie is preceded in death by his brother, Frank R. Crain.



