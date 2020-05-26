Walter Douglas Barlow Jackson (Doug), age 30 of Rising Sun, MD was called home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He now has no pain, only the brilliant presence of Jesus. Doug was born on October 2, 1989 in Christiana, DE.
Doug grew up in Rising Sun, MD and attended Rising Sun High School. He enjoyed playing football and was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. Doug was a talented landscaper and was skilled in many trades. He was a loving son, husband, and father. He will be greatly missed by many.
Doug is survived by his wife, Juliana Jackson; daughters: Liliana and Sophia Jackson; parents, Linda and John Jackson; brothers: Dallas Jackson and Andrew Jackson; sisters: Victoria Jackson and Emmaline Jackson all of Rising Sun, MD; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by Walter Barlow, Sr.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in Baltimore, MD, the staff at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of Maryland, R.T. Foard Funeral Home in Rising Sun, MD and a special thank you to Pastor Harold Phillips of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit, MD.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to R.T. Foard Funeral Home to help pay for the funeral expenses. Please call 410-658-6030. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 26, 2020.