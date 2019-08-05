|
|
|
Walt Drummond passed away peacefully in his garden on August 1, 2019. Born to Walter J. and Joann (Cahall) Drummond, he was a lifelong farmer and Cecil County resident.
Raised on a dairy farm, he earned a B.S. degree in agronomy from the University of Maryland and did post-graduate work at the University of Vermont. Though he worked as project manager for several large construction firms in the Wilmington area, his first love was farming and he always returned to the fields. He recently retired to grow organic vegetables to sell at farmers' markets in Severna Park and Chestertown.
Walt was a talented musician who performed at several local venues. He directed the Cecil County Choral Society for many years and was choir director at Zion United Methodist Church in Cecilton for 17 years. Known for his wit, Walt could turn any comment into a clever pun. On summer evenings he could be found in his "tea garden" relaxing with family and friends.
Walt is survived by his son Paul and wife Katie of Brooklyn, NY; his beloved partner of 26 years, Cheryl Simpers of Middletown, DE; and his mother, Joann Drummond and sister Judi Drummond, both of Warwick. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Sr., and his brother Dennis.
A memorial service will be held at Zion United Methodist Church in Cecilton on Wednesday, August 7 at 11 a.m., visitation at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Severna Park Farmers Market, 1004 Benton Corners Road, Sudlersville, MD 21668 or to Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation (maefonline.com).
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 7, 2019