Walter T. Allen III, 73, of Earleville, MD, passed away on March 8, 2019 at home.

Walter was born on Dec. 14, 1945, son of the late Walter T. Allen Jr. and Dorothy Smith Allen. He was a lifetime resident of Earleville. He received an Associate of Arts degree from Cecil Community College in 1972. Walter was employed by the Chrysler Corp for 36 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of Retirees Union 1212, National Rifle Assoc., Ducks Unlimited and Elkton Moose Lodge 851. He enjoyed traveling, animals, and jigsaw puzzles.

Walter is survived by his sisters: Reda Carey (Earl), Rosemary Creeden (Wayne), both of Earleville; and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St,. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Galena Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Moose Lodge #851, P.O. Box 328, Elkton, MD 21921.