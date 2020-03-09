Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda J. Martin


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda J. Martin Obituary
Wanda J. Martin, 81 of Elkton, MD passed away on March 8, 2020 in Elkton Transitional Care.

Mrs. Martin was born on May 31, 1938, daughter of the late Edward and Edith Barton Wright. She was raised in Concord Township, Delaware County, PA. Wanda was a truck driver working for TSMT in Perryville, MD for 2 years. Wanda and her husband owned and operated Shoestring Trucking in Maryland and WJM Trucking in Florida, retiring in 2000.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John 'Jack' Martin and a brother David Wright.

Mrs. Martin is survived by her children, Jeanne Stromberg of Okeechobee, FL, Andrew Stromberg (Rose) of Elsmere, DE and Corinne Wright of Newark, DE; a sister Patricia Howard of Garnet Valley, PA; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.

Memorials may be offered to Elkton Transitional Care's Activity Fund, 100 Price Dr. Elkton, MD 21921.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -