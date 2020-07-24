1/1
Wanda L. Garrison
1943 - 2020
Wanda Louise Garrison, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, July 24, 2020, following a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Tamarack, NC, on September 18, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Doctor Franklin Main and Vennie Mae Hamby Main.

Mrs. Garrison was a member of Crossroads Bible Church, Elkton, and enjoyed her church and attending the services of her pastor, Tim Britton. Wanda and her husband first met at R&M in Elkton. After their marriage, she occasionally worked but her main objective was to be a stay-at-home mother and caring provider. Mrs. Garrison enjoyed cooking, entertaining, being with family and friends, celebrating the holidays, sewing, bowling and traveling.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Keri and Kierstin of Seasons Hospice, Columbia, MD.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Lawrence Clifford Garrison, Jr.; children, Michelle Lee Martin, Mona Lynn Scott, both of Elkton, MD, and Lawrence Clifford Garrison, III, Newark, DE; grandsons, Steven Gary Martin, Jr. and Julian Lawrence Garrison; and siblings, Walter Main, Wilmington, DE, Gwindola Whited, Elkton, MD, and Linda Rhoades, North East, MD.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garrison was preceded in death by her brother, Doctor Stanley Main.

Funeral service and interment will be private.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
