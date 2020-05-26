Wanda R. (Townley) Wilburn
1952 - 2020
Wanda R. Townley Wilburn, age 67, of Havre de Grace, MD departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020 at University of MD Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD.

The viewing and service will be private, followed by burial in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.

Memory tributes and condolences may be given to the family at

Published in Cecil Whig on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lisa Scott Funeral Home
552 Lewis Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Thank You.
