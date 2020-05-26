Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda R. Townley Wilburn, age 67, of Havre de Grace, MD departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020 at University of MD Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD.



The viewing and service will be private, followed by burial in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.



Memory tributes and condolences may be given to the family at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store