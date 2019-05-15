Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Baldwin United Methodist Church
Elk Mills, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Baldwin United Methodist Church
Elk Mills, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Halcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Sue Halcomb


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda Sue Halcomb Obituary
Wanda Sue Halcomb, 52, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Wanda was a homemaker. Born on Feb. 3, 1967.
She was preceded in death by her father, Irvin Halcomb; her paternal grandparents: William and Rosie Halcomb; and her maternal grandparents, Burl and Ruth Wheatley.
Mother to Cole Couden. Daughter to Anna Wheatley Halcomb. Sister to Cheryl Barber (Spud), all of Elkton, MD. Aunt to Steven Barber (Tina) Rising Sun, MD. Brittany Barber and Brandon Smith Elkton, MD. Great Aunt to Brantley and Kaylee Barber, Rising Sun, MD. Host of many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
Everyone that knew her will always remember her beautiful smile. She leaves everyone with such precious memories to cherish. She will be truly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 18 at Baldwin United Methodist Church, Elk Mills, MD. Friends and family may arrive at 1 p.m. Service will be held at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cole Couden to assist with his recent industrial accident. In care of Baldwin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12, Elk Mills, MD 21920.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.