Wanda Sue Halcomb, 52, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Wanda was a homemaker. Born on Feb. 3, 1967.

She was preceded in death by her father, Irvin Halcomb; her paternal grandparents: William and Rosie Halcomb; and her maternal grandparents, Burl and Ruth Wheatley.

Mother to Cole Couden. Daughter to Anna Wheatley Halcomb. Sister to Cheryl Barber (Spud), all of Elkton, MD. Aunt to Steven Barber (Tina) Rising Sun, MD. Brittany Barber and Brandon Smith Elkton, MD. Great Aunt to Brantley and Kaylee Barber, Rising Sun, MD. Host of many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Everyone that knew her will always remember her beautiful smile. She leaves everyone with such precious memories to cherish. She will be truly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 18 at Baldwin United Methodist Church, Elk Mills, MD. Friends and family may arrive at 1 p.m. Service will be held at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cole Couden to assist with his recent industrial accident. In care of Baldwin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12, Elk Mills, MD 21920. Published in The Cecil Whig on May 15, 2019