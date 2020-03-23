Home

R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Wayne Evans


1940 - 2020
Wayne Evans Obituary
Wayne Evans of Elkton, MD, age 79, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Wayne was born on December 19, 1940 in Eccles, WV to the late Alton B. Evans and Thelma V. (Ballard) Evans.

Wayne worked for American National Can as a die setter. He loved fishing and hunting deer, pheasant and squirrel. Wayne was a pocket watch collector especially old railroad ones. He loved attending flea markets, auctions and gun shows. He will be remembered for his great smile and being a real people person, he loved people and was loved back by many people.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann (Robinette) Evans; son, Joshua Evans of Newcomb, TN; daughter, Jennifer Evans of Virginia Beach, VA; sister, Louise Kronawetter and her husband, Tom; brother, David Evans and his wife Barbara; brother, Randy Evans and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Evans.

Services for Wayne will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "New Life Baptist Church" or Elkton YMCA and be sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 27, 2020
