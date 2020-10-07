1/1
Wayne Leroy Bibey
1962 - 2020
Wayne Leroy Bibey of Conowingo, passed suddenly September 26, 2020. He was 57.

Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on October 15, 1962, he was the son of the late Charles and Judith Bibey of Bayview. He was a life long resident of Cecil County.

Graduating from North East High School in 1980, he went on to get his Associates Degree in drafting from Del Tech.

Employed by Thermal Pipe Systems, Wilmington, DE, for the past 22 years, where he worked with AutoCAD, blueprinting underground industrial piping.

He is survived by his soul mate of 33 years, Tara Antinone; their son, Nick Antinone; his brother, David Bibey; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and grand nephews and grand nieces.

He had a love for music. From playing baritone in HS to becoming an accomplished guitar and bass player. Co-writing songs that would later be played on 98 Rock's Home Tapes.

One of his favorite activities was going to see live music and attending concerts. Seeing countless shows over the past 44 years. Where, he and Tara, had personally met many of the artists along the way.

His enjoyment of collecting music never stopped and he was always looking for new genuine talent. He also enjoying playing fantasy baseball, fantasy football and rousing games of poker with Nick and his friends.

He was meticulous and good at what he did and never shied away from trying new things.

He leaves behind a hole in his loved ones hearts that can never be filled and he will be missed by many.

A Life Celebration will be scheduled at a future date.

Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 7, 2020.
