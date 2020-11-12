Wilbert Michael Lee Henry died on Friday, November 6, 2020 tragically in Atlanta, GA.He was a 2008 graduate of Perryville High School. Michael attended Cerritos College in Norwalk, CA and Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, GA. He later enlisted in the US Army Reserve where he served for 8 years.Michael was an avid sports player, songwriter, musician, and entrepreneur, forging his way in his career and negotiating new music deals every day. Michael was a natural charmer, always smiling and using his charm to get you laughing with and at him. His smile added a glow to the room .Funeral services for Michael will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 2 pm. A public viewing will also be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm. All services will be held at: Meadows Mortuary, 419 Flat Shoals Avenue, SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Due to the COVID19 virus the funeral service on the 14th is limited to immediate family only but will be live streamed on the Meadows Mortuary Facebook page. A memorial service in Perryville, MD will be planned for a later date.