William "Bill" F. Skidmore, 94, of Nottingham, MD, formerly of Harford County, passed away on February 4, 2019 at his home. Born in Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, he was the son of Robert and Opal (Pretzman) Skidmore and husband of 72 years of Betty K. Skidmore of Nottingham.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served our country, with several tours overseas, until he retired in 1966 as a Lieutenant Col. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a Foreign Intelligence Officer TCOM until his retirement in 1996. He ran a flight center through the Aberdeen Air Club and enjoyed boating with his family on boats he refurbished. He was an active parent in his children's lives as they grew up and was a loving and devoted grandfather and great grandfather.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Skidmore is survived by son, Clark Skidmore, of Port Deposit; daughters: Pamela Brooks, of Northeast; Susan Meskill, of Sommerville, SC; sister, Gerry Van Dine, of Greenville, OH; grandchildren: Sarah Harden, Jennifer Meskill, Chris (Pamela) Meskill; and great granddaughters: Katherine and Joselyn Hillaman. He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Runner.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD.

Those who desire may make a contribution to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 22, 2019