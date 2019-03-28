William Floyd Absher, 84, of New Providence, formerly of Peach Bottom, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Beulah (Burton) Absher, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.

Born in Forest Hill, MD, he was the son of the late William Walter and Martha (Barker) Absher.

In his early years, Floyd farmed on the family farm and had his own farm for a few years after he was married. He then went on to work for 38 years as a machinist, first for Wiley's Shipyard in Port Deposit, MD, and then for Getty Refinery in Delaware City, DE.

Floyd was a talented woodworker, building many wooden crafts, such as wooden calendars, to teach skills to young children. As a young man, he was a member of Conowingo Baptist Church. Most recently, Floyd was a member of New Providence Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading his Bible and other Christian books. Floyd also enjoyed his companionship with his pet Sammy.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Wesley Absher and wife Liz, of Cleveland, TN; Woody Absher and wife Linda, of Elkton, MD; Raymond Absher and wife Candy, of Drumore; Dave Absher and wife Nancy, of Pottstown; daughters: Carolyn McMillion and husband Tommy, of Renick, WV; Brenda Rowland and husband Randy, of Lancaster; brothers: Charles, Carl; sisters: Mary Anders, Edna Grace Burton, Charlotte Labelle; 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Elvira Absher; brothers: Melvin, Vernon, Mick; sisters: Louise Johnson, Virginia Absher; grandson, Thomas Holt McMillion; and great granddaughter, Lucy McMillion.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at New Providence Baptist Church, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, PA 17560, with a viewing at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in Conowingo Baptist Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Floyd's memory to New Providence Baptist Church at the above address.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 29, 2019