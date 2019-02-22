Resources More Obituaries for William Skidmore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Franklin Skidmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers William "Bill" Franklin Skidmore, 94, formerly of Harford County, passed away on February 4, 2019 at his home at Brightview, Nottingham, MD. Born and raised in Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, he was the son of Robert and Opal (Pretzman) Skidmore and husband of 72 1/2 years of Betty Keesecker Skidmore who he first met in kindergarten.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, beginning his military career in the Army Air Corps as a tail-gunner, bombardier and navigator, achieving the rank of Flight Officer. He then served our country in the U.S. Army, with tours overseas which took him to France, Germany and Turkey. Bill retired in 1966 as a Lieutenant Colonel, Chief of Foreign Intelligence at Ft. Holabird, MD. Among his many achievements, Bill was presented with the Army Commendation Medal during his many years stationed at the Pentagon, Washington, DC. He planned, initiated and was primarily responsible for the development of active technical surveillance operations and counter-measures against hostile intelligence which were issued to Intelligence agencies on a world-wide basis. He also provided expert operational supervision and guidance for these measures. Bill was also awarded with a General's Commendation for the development and implementation of the agency which now oversees foreign terrorism.

As a civilian, he worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD as Chief, Foreign Intelligence Division, for the Army's Test and Evaluation Command (TECOM) until his retirement in 1996. He also ran a flight center through the Aberdeen Air Club and enjoyed boating with his family on boats he refurbished. He was an active parent in his children's lives as they grew up and was a loving and devoted grandfather and great grandfather.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by son, Clark (Bernice) Skidmore, of Port Deposit, MD; daughters, Pamela Anne Brooks, of North East, MD and Sue (Paul) Meskill, of Summerville, SC; sister, Teresa Geraldine Van Dine, of Greenville, OH; aunt, Norma Pretzman Crawford, of Arcanum, OH; grandchildren: Sarah Harden, Jenn Meskill and Chris (Pamela) Meskill; great granddaughters, Kathryn and Joselyn Hilaman; nephews: Steve Van Dine, Jim Van Dine, Eric Pitzer, Greg Pitzer and Nick Enicks; and nieces: Kathy Van Dine Daughtry, Deb Rhodes, Denise Stahl, Vicki Buckingham and Penny Enicks. He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Runner, of New Madison, OH.

We have lost a true American hero.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD.

Those who desire may make a contribution to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10001.

