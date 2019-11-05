|
William F. Ginegaw
August 14, 1946 - November 2, 2019
U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran William (Bill) Frederick Ginegaw went to meet his Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 52 years and his children. Bill lost his battle with cancer and is survived by his wife Dolores, three children - Pamela Blakesee (Jason), Scott Ginegaw (Lera) and Lorrie Ginegaw and four grandchildren - Ethan Sonnema, Meghan Blakeslee, Mitchell Blakeslee, and Robert Ginegaw and his sister Nancy (Hardy) Williams. He is preceeded in death by his mother Lois Ginegaw, his father Oliver Ginegaw and his sister Leona (Haggerty) Campbell.
Bill will be greatly missed as a devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather. A small private service for immediate family will be held in Ft. Myers, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held later for his extended family and friends in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 8, 2019