William Henry Williams, 79 years, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Nottingham, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Kindred Hospital of North Florida. Born June 5, 1940 in Jeffersonton, VA, he was the son of the late James Henry and Bessie Lee Gray Williams.
William was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was formerly employed as a fabricator by the Wiley Manufacturing Company of Port Deposit, MD, later employed as a fabricator by Murphy Steel of Delaware, and was retired as a painter from Price Brothers of Perryman, MD.
William is survived by his sons, Phillip, Gregory, Brian and Eric; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillie May Harris Williams; one brother; and 2 sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, September 8, 2019, 12 Noon, at the First Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Steven Deveaux of the First Baptist Church will officiate. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, 12 Noon, in the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, PA.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 6, 2019