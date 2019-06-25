William Howard Gilbert, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, on September 20, 1938, he was the son of the late C. Howard and Mary Elizabeth Crill Gilbert.

Mr. Gilbert was a graduate of Elkton High School and Brown Vocational School, Wilmington, DE. He was a veteran of the Air National Guard of Delaware. A retired plumber, Mr. Gilbert enjoyed raising and showing Quarter Horses and trail riding. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Elkton, and the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. Mr. Gilbert served as a Cecil County Fair Director for 35 years and was a Cecil County 4-H leader for 30 years.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Ruth Zipprian Gilbert; children, Richard W. Gilbert (Wendy), North East, MD, Joan M. Gaffney (Daniel), and Marjorie A. Trenary (Robert), all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Anne Gilbert Sandbek (Jason), Forest Hill, MD, Joshua Trenary (Mariah), Elkton, MD, Matthew Gaffney, Elkton, MD, Emily Gaffney, Spanaway, WA, and Morgan Trenary Hickman (Chad), Elkton, MD; great-grandchildren, Lane Hickman and Macy Dilks; and sister, Doris Farrow, Mulberry, FL.

Funeral Mass with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 Bridge Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the Parish House from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Sharp's Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Farm Museum, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

