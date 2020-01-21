|
William Hyland Vaughan, 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Chestertown, MD, on March 23, 1942, Hyland was raised by his parents, Clement Yearsley and Catherine Hyland Vaughan in Chesapeake City, MD. Hyland was a graduate of Bohemia Manor High School in 1960, and a graduate of Goldey-Beacom College in 1963. He was a 50-year member of the IBEW Local Union 313, where he was known as "Bill". He retired as the Assistant Business Agent and President.
Hyland had many interests over the years including gardening, photography, stained glass, water colors, carving decoys and more recently, carving Santa Clauses for his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Ginny, whom he affectionately called "the blossom". He enjoyed playing Trivial Pursuit, cards and word games with his family and friends, and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle each morning. Hyland loved the Eastern Shore of Maryland. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing and hunting, and just being on the water. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia Furness Vaughan; his son, Jeffrey Vaughan (Ann); his daughter, Kristen Vaughan Axtell (Matt); his grandchildren, Elle Kate Vaughan, Carson Hyland Axtell, and Maris Grace Axtell; and step grandchildren, Brian and TJ Suchta. Hyland is also survived by his siblings, Andrew Vaughan (Caton), Thomas Vaughan, Cathy Vaughan Malone (Bernie), Dale Vaughan (Kathy), and many in-laws, nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Clement Vaughan, and twin granddaughters, Catherine and Virginia Axtell.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Mealey Funeral Home on Limestone Road on Thursday January 23, from 6 to 8 pm. Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima, in Chesapeake City, MD on Friday, January 24 at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. To honor his memory and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Rose of Lima, where Hyland was an altar boy. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020