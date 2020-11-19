William J. Carrow, AKA "Billy C", at age 59, passed away after a tough four-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, November 15th, 2020.



Billy was a caring, loving, and wonderful son and father. He continued these attributes and professionalism into his job. Always the optimist and seldom negative he was a joy to have as a father, son and friend.



He lived in Newark, DE, attended Newark High School, class of 1978, and later moved to his current home near Childs, MD.



He was a 16-year employee of Sherwin Williams Protective & Marine Coatings as a NACE CIP Marine Coatings Specialist. In this position he provided his professional services to many customers on large marine vessels along the East Coast.



He is survived by his daughter, Heather Carrow; sister Kim and Richard Allen; parents William and Doris Carrow; former spouse Lynne Carrow; Albert Tokar, and many co-workers, customers, and friends.



To send condolences please direct them to: heathersunshine77@gmail.com



