William Lee "Bill" Maes


1947 - 2020
William Lee "Bill" Maes Obituary
William (Bill) Lee Maes, 72 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away at home Monday, March 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Born in Chicago, IL, on July 21, 1947, he was the son of the late Earl Benjamin Maes and Betty Lorraine (March) Keith.

He proudly served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. After the war, he worked for Plasticoid Company, retiring after 30 years. He was a member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD. Bill enjoyed his kids, wrestling, fishing, vacations and his 4-legged companion, Zoi Lyn.

Bill is survived by his loving wife: Linda "Lyn" (Davis) Maes; children: William Maes (Kimberly), Brandon Maes (Pixie), Kimberli (Maes) Williams (Aaron) and Ryan Maes (Hannah); siblings: Russell Pfefferle (Lynette), James Maes (Susan), Thomas Granno, Daniel Maes (Karen), Deborah Hathaway and Eula Pankey; grandchildren: William (Billy) Earl Maes (Claire), Samantha Leilani Maes (Hunter), and Kayleigh Da'nu Williams; mother-in-law: Betty Davis; and his second Mother: Norma Tanner (Al)

Other special people to Bill were his sister-in-law: Virginia; brother-in-law: Dean Davis (Kathi); Gloria Jean Davis, Dennis and Darlene Davis, Julia and Curtis Galla, Kendall Deckman (Hunter), Sierra Lundy (Stuart) and Maddie Blakeley.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his siblings: Michael Maes and Anita (Mousie) Hester; a son: Michael (Mikey) Maes; daughter: Da'nu Andrea May-Maes; father-in-law: Ed Davis; and Patricia Miller and Gene Dale Keith.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the , in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2020
