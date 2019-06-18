Resources More Obituaries for William Cosans Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Lobb "Will" Cosans

Obituary Condolences Flowers William Lobb "Will" Cosans, age 75, of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ, on January 26, 1944, he was the son of the late Sara Smith Cosans and Thomas Cosans, Jr.

Will graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1963, attended Valley Forge Military Junior College, and Rutgers University-Camden. Before being drafted into the U.S. Army, he worked for RCA Communications at Cape Canaveral, FL, on the Gemini Space Program.

Will served in the Republic of Viet Nam from 1966 to 1967; 1966 DMZ 2nd Bn 94th ARTY FB @ J.J. Carroll and RockPile 175 mm Defenders of the DMZ; 1967 Central Highlands Pleiku 3rd Bn 6th ARTY 105 mm Guns FB Oasis -- Maryland National Guard 1 Bn 175 Inf. - 1 Bn 115 Inf. - 2 Bn 175 Inf. - 29th Inf. Div. Will was an Agent Orange 100% Combat Disabled Veteran, retiring as a Captain after 24 years of total service. He was Element Commander in Chestertown, MD, and Company Commander in Denton, MD, among other duties. Will treasured the friendships he made during his military service.

Will returned from Viet Nam and worked again for RCA, selling service in Wilmington, DE. He worked for the Raydac Corporation in Havertown, PA, selling industrial infra-red heating systems. Will was a Field Representative for the Greater Mid-Atlantic Area for the NRA, helping to produce, among other things, more Olympic shooters, biathletes, and Olympic hopefuls than ever before. He then worked as a Law Enforcement Sales Representative for Smith & Wesson, going on to represent many other products and companies as an independent manufacturer's representative for Public Safety.

Will was a benefactor of the NRA, and a member of various military and veterans' associations. He was a member of Merchantville, NJ, Lodge #119 F&AM for more than 50 years, and the Boumi Shrine, Collingswood, NJ, Consistery 32nd Degree.

Will was a member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD, for nearly 50 years. He was also a member of many wildlife conservation organizations.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Charlotte Rode "Chan" Cosans; children, Seth Alan Cosans and Sara Jane "Saje" Cosans O'Neill (Gary); granddaughter, Eve Roisin O'Neill; brother, Ernest J. Cosans (Ginny); Godsons, Jonathan Cosans and Ian Alan McClure; Goddaughter, Kristin Walker Mihalovich; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces.

In addition to his parents, Will was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas S. Cosans.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

At the request of the family, please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church General Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries