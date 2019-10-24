|
|
|
William M. Getty, 'Bill' 61 of Earleville, MD, passed away on October 12, 2019 at home.
Bill was born on February 8, 1958 in Norristown, PA, son of the late William B. and Nancy Falco Getty. He was raised in Montgomery County where he had worked for Medford Meats for over 20 years. As a child his family spent summers in Earleville where he made it his home in 1991 after his marriage to Trudie. Bill worked as a security guard for Buttonwood Beach Resort for 19 years. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, riding his motorcycle and concerts in Lancaster.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 19 years Gertrude 'Trudie' Lum Getty in 2010.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Melissa Barber (Bill) of Eagleville, PA, Tori Getty of Norristown, PA and Jaclyn Farra (David) of Chester, PA; stepson Ian Quinn Walls; step daughter in law Joanne Walls; brother Michael J. Getty of Earleville, MD; sister Deborah Colmery of South Carolina and grandchildren, Harry Pettigrew, Isaiah Barber and David Farra.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 3 pm in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Earleville, MD where friends may call from 2 to 3 pm.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 25, 2019