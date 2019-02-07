William Pearis "Bill" Harmon, 63, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Annie Harmon.

Mr. Harmon was a retired mechanic. He enjoying hunting, fishing, shooting, boating, working on Dodge vehicles, and watching television with his family. He loved his dogs, especially Little Boy, and guns.

He is survived by his children, William Harmon, Jr. (Dana), Earleville, MD, Christine Tichnell, Newark, DE, Billie Jo Dugan (Tim), Rose Philhower, both of North East, MD, and Zachary Philhower, Tennessee; grandchildren, Callie Harmon, Noah Ruleau, Jonah Davis, Joanna Tichnell and Travis Philhower; siblings, Wade Harmon (Frances), Elkton, MD, Ethel Cox (Larry), Bland, VA, Shirley Medley (Donnie) Pembroke, VA, Frank "Buck" Harmon, Dwighty McMillan (Lonnie), and Emery Harmon, all of Elkton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bud, Rod and Bobby Harmon, Pearlie Blankenship and Marie Rogers.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions would be greatly appreciated and may be made payable to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., and sent to the above address.

