William "Jack" Paul Jackson Lucas, 90 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home. Born December 30, 1929 in Salem, VA, he was the son of the late Oliver N. and Mary R. Wilson Lucas.Jack was a member of the Gateway Baptist Church of Rising Sun, MD, and a former self-employed truck driver.Jack is survived by his sons, Kenneth J. Lucas and Michael R. Lucas; daughter, Phyllis L. Farmer; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 5 great great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty "Peggy" Jane Lucas; brothers, Junior Lucas, Kenneth Lucas, Richard Lucas, Donald Lucas, and Eugene Lucas; and sister, Catherine Kitzmiller.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Julie and Carla from Amedisys Hospice for taking such good care of their Dad.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Amedisys Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020, 12 Noon, at the Gateway Baptist Church of Rising Sun, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the church. Pastor David Landers of the Gateway Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD