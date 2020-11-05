1/
William Paul Jackson "Jack" Lucas
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Jack" Paul Jackson Lucas, 90 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home. Born December 30, 1929 in Salem, VA, he was the son of the late Oliver N. and Mary R. Wilson Lucas.

Jack was a member of the Gateway Baptist Church of Rising Sun, MD, and a former self-employed truck driver.

Jack is survived by his sons, Kenneth J. Lucas and Michael R. Lucas; daughter, Phyllis L. Farmer; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 5 great great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty "Peggy" Jane Lucas; brothers, Junior Lucas, Kenneth Lucas, Richard Lucas, Donald Lucas, and Eugene Lucas; and sister, Catherine Kitzmiller.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Julie and Carla from Amedisys Hospice for taking such good care of their Dad.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Amedisys Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020, 12 Noon, at the Gateway Baptist Church of Rising Sun, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the church. Pastor David Landers of the Gateway Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Gateway Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gateway Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved