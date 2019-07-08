Bill Ahern, age 76, of Elkton, Maryland passed away on July 6, 2019. The son of William (Bud) Ahern and Mary Dougherty Ahern, he was born in Wilmington, Delaware on January 3, 1943.



Bill graduated from Salesianum in 1960. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1963. While in the Navy, Bill's squadron received a Naval Unit Accommodation Ribbon from President John F. Kennedy for serving in the Cuban Blockade at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. After the Navy, Bill worked at Delaware Tire Center for 15 years. He then started his own business and was self-employed for 32 years selling tire repair supplies.



Bill was one of the first two Eucharistic Ministers at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He also served as a Lector for many years. Bill was a Past Grand Knight of the Old Bohemia Assembly #6543; Former Navigator of Cardinal Gibbon Assembly #150; and was a Charter Member of Our Lady Queen of Peace #3038 Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the VFW Post 7627. Bill was devoted to his grandchildren. He had a passion for boating and life on the Elk River and Chesapeake Bay, spending the summers on the Elk River living with his Aunt Helen and Uncle Tom. Together with his wife, they transited the ICW to Florida and lived the winter on the boat.



Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Marsha Jean Ahern; three daughters: Pamela C. (Charles) Harmon, Michele E. (Michael) Yedinak, and Jean Renee' (David) Geppi; and five grandchildren, Paige Yedinak, Connor Yedinak, Phillip Harmon, Victoria Harmon, and Delaney Geppi.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 301 Lock St., Chesapeake City, MD 21915, where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:00 am. Burial will follow in the adjacent cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made payable to "St. Jude's Children Hospital" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on July 10, 2019