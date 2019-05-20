Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Randolph Howell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Randolph Howell Obituary
William Randolph Howell, 84, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on May 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Joppa, MD, he was the son of the late Tyre and Lorraine (Cottrill) Howell.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked in dry cleaning and enjoyed walking and bowling when he was younger. He also enjoyed reading the Bible and listening to preachers on the radio.
Mr. Howell is survived by his brothers: David (Cindy) Howell, of Port Deposit; Tyre (Stella), Glenn Howell III, of Bear, DE; nephews: Tyre Glenn Howell IV, Matthew Howell, Kenneth Howell, Christopher Howell; and nieces: Melissa Howell and Wendy Gugliuzza.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Howell; and nephew, David Howell Jr.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD, on Thursday, May 23, from 6-9 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 24, 11 a.m. at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at: mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.