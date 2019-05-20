William Randolph Howell, 84, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on May 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Joppa, MD, he was the son of the late Tyre and Lorraine (Cottrill) Howell.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked in dry cleaning and enjoyed walking and bowling when he was younger. He also enjoyed reading the Bible and listening to preachers on the radio.

Mr. Howell is survived by his brothers: David (Cindy) Howell, of Port Deposit; Tyre (Stella), Glenn Howell III, of Bear, DE; nephews: Tyre Glenn Howell IV, Matthew Howell, Kenneth Howell, Christopher Howell; and nieces: Melissa Howell and Wendy Gugliuzza.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Howell; and nephew, David Howell Jr.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD, on Thursday, May 23, from 6-9 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 24, 11 a.m. at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.

Published in The Cecil Whig on May 22, 2019