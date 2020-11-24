William Robert Ard, 88 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in York, PA. Born July 6, 1932 in Savannah, GA, he was the son of the late William McDonald and Ella Irene Otto Ard.Mr. Ard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Korean Conflict. He was formerly employed by the U.S. Navy as a Data Processor. He is survived by his sons, Douglas Ard of Havre de Grace, MD, and Robert Ard of New Freedom, PA; two grandchildren; brother, Frederick Ard of Edenton, NC; and sister, Ellen Ard Hinze of El Cajon, CA.In addition to his parents, Mr. Ard was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Jeanette May Ard; second wife, Mary Josephine Quirk Ard; and daughters, Pami Ard and Karen Ard.Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11 AM, at the New Bridge Regular Baptist Cemetery of Colora, MD. Father John Abrahams of Good Shepherd Parish of Perryville, MD, will officiate.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD