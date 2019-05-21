William Thomas Purdy, age 94, of Warwick, MD, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chesapeake City, MD, on August 24, 1924, he was the son of the late William H., Jr. and Ethel Blanchfield Purdy.

A U.S. Army Air Force veteran of World War II, Mr. Purdy retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as a superintendent. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #48 AF&AM, Elkton, MD, charter member of Solomon Lodge #36, Newark, DE, American Legion Post #28, Millsboro, DE, Chesapeake City VFW Post #7687, and a life member of the Men's Club of Angola By The Bay, Lewes, DE. Mr. Purdy enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and had a great love for his dogs.

Survivors include his children, Lynn K. Shallcross and husband, Richard, Warwick, MD, and Keith T. Purdy, Lewes, DE; grandchildren, Nikki Thomas and husband, J.J., Warwick, MD, Brooke Wilkins and husband, J.T., Sanford, NC, Ryan Purdy, Middletown, DE, and Courtney Derby, California; great-grandchildren, Noland, Reagan, and Cole Thomas, and Kaylyn, Mia, and Harper Wilkins; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Purdy was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma N. Purdy; and sisters, Virginia Marcus and Ruth Ginn.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chesapeake City VFW Post #7687, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

