William Teddy Miller, 87 of Newark, DE, died Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born in Meat Camp, NC, on November 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Oscar Quinten and Ruth Pauline (Tester) Miller.
Mr. Miller was a self-employed carpenter before his retirement. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, and fishing, especially at Lums Pond.
Mr. Miller served in the Korean War as a Communications Supervisor with the 841st Engineering and Aviation Division as an Army augmentee in Kunsan, South Korea in the mid 50's.
He also joined the Ministry and was member of the Dogwood Baptist Church at which he occasionally led the service.
He is survived by two daughters: Joyce Dortwegt of Elkton, MD and Janet Frisch of Bloxom, VA; and one son: William D. Miller of Newark, DE. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his wife: Opal Dean Miller; daughter-in-law: Bonnie Miller; and granddaughter: Crystal Spell.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Dogwood Baptist Church, 30 Dogwood Road, Elkton, MD. There will be a viewing for family friends one hour before the service at the church.
Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newark, DE.
Memorials may be made to Dogwood Baptist Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St. North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Born in Meat Camp, NC, on November 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Oscar Quinten and Ruth Pauline (Tester) Miller.
Mr. Miller was a self-employed carpenter before his retirement. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, and fishing, especially at Lums Pond.
Mr. Miller served in the Korean War as a Communications Supervisor with the 841st Engineering and Aviation Division as an Army augmentee in Kunsan, South Korea in the mid 50's.
He also joined the Ministry and was member of the Dogwood Baptist Church at which he occasionally led the service.
He is survived by two daughters: Joyce Dortwegt of Elkton, MD and Janet Frisch of Bloxom, VA; and one son: William D. Miller of Newark, DE. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his wife: Opal Dean Miller; daughter-in-law: Bonnie Miller; and granddaughter: Crystal Spell.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Dogwood Baptist Church, 30 Dogwood Road, Elkton, MD. There will be a viewing for family friends one hour before the service at the church.
Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newark, DE.
Memorials may be made to Dogwood Baptist Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St. North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 26, 2020.