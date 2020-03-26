|
William T Rebyak, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Bill was born in Woodbury, NJ on July 10, 1941 to the late Thomas and Mary (Foley) Rebyak. He was predeceased by his son William T Rebyak Jr; brothers Thomas, Lawrence, George, sister Betty Wood.
Bill enlisted in the military in 1960. He worked for Boeing during the 60's and helped run an auto parts store with his sister and brother-in-law during the 1970's. In 1988 he went to work for the Department of Defense at Ft. Dix NJ in Heavy Equipment Repair and as an Electronics Worker, retiring in 2003. During that time he served in the Army National Reserve including a 9 month deployment to Bosnia as part of the UN Peacekeeping Group. He retired from the military in 2002 with 24 years of service.
After retirement he drove a dump truck until health forced him to stop and in his downtown loved to tinker in his shed and fixing lawn equipment. Bill was an avid Eagles fan and by the grace of God was able to see Andy Reid win a much deserved Super Bowl.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 33 years Virginia (Phearson) Rebyak; children Lisa (Vodges), Lynne, Timothy Rebyak, stepson Robert (Brooke) Weatherill; 9 grandchildren, Keri, Victoria, Thomas, Amanda, Melissa, Timothy Jr., Colton, step grandchildren Ciaran and Finn Weatherill; 6 great grandchildren. And his beloved dogs Zeus and Lola.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic a service will be held at a future date. Bill was proud to serve his country and will be buried with honors in the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear, Delaware.
To offer condolences visit benniesmithfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to 721 Cardinal Avenue, Bear DE 19701.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 27, 2020