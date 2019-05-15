|
|
William Todd Dunn, 45, formerly of Elkton, MD.
Survived by his mother, Marcy Dunn Bowman; sister, Amanda Fitzgerald; brother, Chris Angulo; nephews: Michael Fitzgerald, Isaiah Fitzgerald; Gabe, Nathan and Roman Angulo; aunt and uncle, James and Marci Dunn; aunt and uncle, Adam and Irene Justice; aunts: Ponda Ray, Franny Martinev; and many cousins.
Preceded in death by his father, Ray Evans; grandparents: Thelma and Robert Dunn; aunt, Roberta Dunn; and uncle, Dan Ray.
Services will be private with family.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 15, 2019