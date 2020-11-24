William W. DeWeese, age 91, of Perryville, Md., passed away on November 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born on March 8, 1929 in Perryville, he was the son of the late Edith DeWeese and grandson of the late Charles J. and Florence DeWeese who helped to raise him. Following his 1947 graduation from Perryville High School, he tried to first enlist in the Marine Corps and then the Navy but was rejected from each due to poor eyesight. However, with the outbreak of the Korean War, his eyesight was good enough for the U.S. Army as he was drafted and served from 1951-1953 and stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany. He was employed in the Materiel Testing Directorate at Aberdeen Proving Ground until he retired in 1984. Of note, he returned to Germany in the mid-1970s as part of the group testing the XMI tank. Bill was one of the lead gunners on the XMI main battle tank and the German Leopard TANK as well as other numerous firing programs. He was a Leader and then Supervisor of the H-Field Range at the Edgewood area of APG.Bill was a former member of Perryville Fire Company and had been a Manager and Coach in Perryville Little League. He was a member of Susquehanna Post 135 of The American Legion. He was a longtime member of Perryville United Methodist Church where he faithfully served as an Usher and Trustee for many years. Upon his retirement from APG, Bill decided to volunteer at Perry Point Veterans Administration Medical Center. An opening was available in the library which he accepted, thus beginning a stretch of 27 years of faithful service on Thursdays. He would load his cart with books and magazines from the library and distribute these materials to the patients and staff. But he did much more than simply distribute materials, as he spent time with the patients, learning of their interests and trying to find materials for them such as a National Geographic that had pictures of animals for one whose interest was animals, or a Louis L'Amour novel for one who wanted a western, or a '{Leatherneck" magazine for a Marine. Bill had served his country and had continued to serve.Bill enjoyed gardening and reading World War Il history books. His strong interest in World War Il stemmed from his knowing so many in Perryville who had served during the war.Without a doubt, family was always at the forefront of his concern and care. Almost as soon as you were seated, he'd ask, "How's the family?" Bill was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Shirley McCardell DeWeese. They each found so much joy and pride in their family. Bill is survived by his sons, Dale K. DeWeese and wife, Valerie, and Robert W. DeWeese, all of Port Deposit, Md.; grandchildren Brandon D.C. DeWeese and wife, Morgan; Adam R. DeWeese and wife, Alexandra; Mary Elizabeth Roath and husband, Matthew; and Scott M. DeWeese; greatgrandchildren Camdyn Roath; Henry DeWeese; and Connor Roath.The family is most appreciative of the care and assistance provided by Seasons Hospice, No Place Like Home, and private caregivers Robin Brown and Cheyene Workman.Interment and graveside services conducted by Rev. Ray Graham of Perryville United Methodist Church will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11 AM, at Harmony Chapel Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Perryville United Methodist Church or Cecil County Public Library Perryville Branch, c/o Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD